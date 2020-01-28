Prawns theft case: nine of 11 member gang arrested

The Krishna district police arrested nine of the 11-member gang that allegedly stole prawns from a lorry near Pamarru on January 23.

Disclosing this to the newsmen on Monday, Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Satyanadam said the Pamarru police arrested the accused at Gudur in Nellore district. They seized a van, auto and a bike, and prawns worth ₹10.80 lakh from the gang.

The prime accused, K. Lazar of Gudivada, allegedly hatched a plan with 10 others for the robbery, said Mr. Satyanandam adding that efforts were on to nab the remaining two members of the gang.

A dacoity case has been registered against the accused, the DSP added.

4 robbers held

In another incident, the Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Monday arrested four persons — Mangilal, Ramesh Rabari, Shail Singh and Kannai Lal — of Rajasthan, who were allegedly involved in several theft cases in the city.

Police recovered gold jewellery, worth about ₹7.3 lakh from them. The modus operandi of the accused was to break the locks of the shops during night hours and commit burglaries. The gang was arrested by One Town police earlier on similar charges and came out on bail, the police said.