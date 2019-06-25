Pravin Kumar takes over as MD of APTDC

Pravin Kumar, IAS officer of the 2006 batch, took over as the Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and the Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Pravin Kumar said the new assignment was a great opportunity for him to plan and develop tourist locations across the State as head of the Tourism Department having had the experience of developing State’s most famous tourist locations in Visakhapatnam in the past as Chairman of District Tourism Council, Visakhapatnam, and Collector of Visakhapatnam in the past.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said he would make the State into one of the preferred tourist destinations of the country.

Later, he interacted with the officials and employees of APTA and APTDC.

Mr. Pravin Kumar served as Collector of East Godavari district and was transferred to lead the Tourism Department during the recent reshuffling of IAS officers in the State.

He also served as Assistant Collector of Warangal, Sub-Collector of Penukonda, Project Officer at Indian Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam, Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam, Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.