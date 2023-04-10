ADVERTISEMENT

Pravin Kumar takes charge as APIIC VC&MD and commissioner of industries

April 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Pravin Kumar taking charge as VC&MD of APIIC and commissioner of industries at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday.

IAS officer Pravin Kumar took charge as the vice-chairman and managing director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC), commissioner of industries (full additional charge) and chief executive officer of AP Maritime Board at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri on Monday. 

Mr. Kumar spoke to the officers and staff of APIIC and the Commissionerate of Industries about the ease of doing business, investment promotion, land acquisition, allotment, etc. 

He stressed the need to create a more conducive environment for businesses in the State and the grounding of investments committed at the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. He also told the officers to focus on maintaining the SLA compliance of 99.11% and redressing grievances through Spandana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US