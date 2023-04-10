Pravin Kumar takes charge as APIIC VC&MD and commissioner of industries

April 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

IAS officer Pravin Kumar took charge as the vice-chairman and managing director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC), commissioner of industries (full additional charge) and chief executive officer of AP Maritime Board at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri on Monday.

Mr. Kumar spoke to the officers and staff of APIIC and the Commissionerate of Industries about the ease of doing business, investment promotion, land acquisition, allotment, etc.

He stressed the need to create a more conducive environment for businesses in the State and the grounding of investments committed at the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. He also told the officers to focus on maintaining the SLA compliance of 99.11% and redressing grievances through Spandana.