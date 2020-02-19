Praveen Prakash takes stockof land acquisition process

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Praveen Prakash has directed the officials concerned not to evict the poor families enjoying the assigned land for the purpose of housing.

Mr. Prakash, accompanied by Krishna district Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha, took stock of the acquisition of land for distribution among the poor, during his field visit in Nuzvid town in Krishna district on Wednesday.

“The poor families enjoying the assigned land should not be evicted. If required, written consent from them should be taken to acquire land for the purpose of distribution,” said Mr. Prakash.

The revenue officials were told not to select the land in long distance as the beneficiaries would not be interested to have houses in such areas.

On the ownership of the house sites to be distributed by March 25, Mr. Prakash said the government would register the house sites in the name of the beneficiaries, entitling the beneficiaries to sell it.

Beneficiaries identified

Nuzvid Sub-Collector Swapnil Dinakar and other revenue officials said that a total of 5,000 beneficiaries were identified for provision of house sites in Nuzvid town.

Mr. Prakash inspected the G+3 buildings which are under construction. They will be sanctioned for the 2,600 families in Nuzvid town.