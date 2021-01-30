Praveen Prakash clarifies to Chief Secretary on SEC charges

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Principal Secretary, Government (Political) and GAD, Praveen Prakash has clarified to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das that he had never violated the orders of State Election Commissioner and clarified on the various charges by the SEC.

Clarifying on the issue related to the supposed failure to respond to the letter dated January 25, Mr. Prakash said in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary that the Chief Secretary is the head of the General Administration Department and he reports to him. He said that all forms of communications should be addressed to the Chief Secretary to Government.

“I am still not able to get an answer to myself that what is the inaction from my side in this regard. Since the inception of IAS, every IAS officer serving as well as retired knows that as far as AIS officer’s issues are concerned, the decision never ends at the Principal Secretary (Political) level. He is just a supporting officer to the Chief Secretary like five other Principal Secretaries in the GAD. So, holding me accountable for the point above raised is in what way justifiable? Is it fair? Is it ethical?” Mr. Prakash questioned.

Regarding the issue related to allegedly influencing Collectors, SPs and other officers suggesting them to refrain from attending State Election Commission video conference on January 23, Mr. Prakash said that the status quo was maintained in the intervening period between the Single Judge Bench and Divisional Bench judgment, and he felt to maintain the status quo in the intervening period between the Divisional Bench judgment and Supreme Court judgement.

“The decision to maintain status quo was taken to avoid creating confusion in the field about the gram panchayat elections. The decision of the government was communicated to the State Election Commission in writing and the same was known to officers in the field too. That was the sole reason for officers not attending the video conference convened by the SEC on January 23,’’ said Mr. Prakash.

“Hence, it is beyond my comprehension that how Mr. Ramesh Kumar can assume that I am capable of intimidating the officers into submission, which is nothing but a failure to trust this truly blessed cadre,” said Mr. Prakash.