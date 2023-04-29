ADVERTISEMENT

Praveen Prakash checks quality of Vidya Kanuka school bags, shoes at manufacturing units in Delhi

April 29, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The School Education Principal Secretary picks samples and sends them for quality testing

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash examining the quality of the bags ordered for the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, at a manufacturing unit in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash on Saturday said there was no question of any compromise on the quality of the material supplied in the school kit given to students under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.

Mr. Praveen Prakash visited the manufacturing centres of the school bags and the warehouses of the company supplying footwear, in Delhi. After examining the cloth used to stitch the bags, he checked the zips and shoulder straps and verified if they could withstand a weight of 12 kg.

Later, at the shoe factory, he verified the quality and instructed the staff to strictly adhere to the quality norms. He said Jagananna Vidya Kanuka was an ambitious and prestigious scheme and any attempt to compromise on the quality of the items in the kits given to children would not be tolerated. He picked nine pairs of shoes and an equal number of bags and sent them for quality testing.

He said every care was being taken to ensure that quality did not suffer and urged parents and students to send a photo and a message to his personal WhatsApp number (9013133636) if they were not satisfied with the quality of the items given to them under the State-sponsored scheme.

The Principal Secretary said in the wake of complaints about defects in bags and shoes last year, he, along with the department officials, had decided to visit the manufacturing units personally and ensure high quality.

Samagra Shiksha Assistant State Project Director K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy, State CE K. Srinivasa Rao and others were also present.

