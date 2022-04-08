‘Pratyaksha Spandana’ brings police services to your doorstep, says SP

Villagers can now lodge complaints at sachivalayams, says SP

‘Pratyaksha Spandana’, which was launched in Krishna district recently, has brought police services to the doorstep of the complainants, said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

The SP, while speaking to the complainants from Ghantasala and Veeravalli mandals, enquired about the services of police through ‘Pratyaksha Spandana’, introduced in Grama and Ward Sachivalayams in the district. “Pratyaksha Spandana, an initiative where petitions would be received from the public through a video-conferencing system, is the first of its kind in the district and is giving good results,” the SP said.

Mr. Kaushal, who gave a presentation at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad on Thursday to the trainee IPS officers, stressed on the need for utilising technology and extending better services to the public.

“Through virtual services, the Krishna district police are visiting each and every hamlet and are rendering justice to the complainants. With the new system introduced in the district, the public can lodge their complaints at the Sachivalayams and there is no need to visit police stations and meet the officers. The response from the public to the initiative is encouraging,” Mr. Kaushal said.

The police officers, including the SP, Additional SP, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), CIs and the Station House Officers (SHOs) received complaints through ‘Pratyaksha Spandana’ from Machilipatnam, Pamarru and other mandals on Friday, the SP said.