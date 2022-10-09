Prathipadu MLA threatens women to cancel pensions if they won’t vote for YSRCP

Parvatha Sri Purnachandra Prasad. File Image: aplegislature.org

Prathipadu MLA Parvatha Sri Purnachandra Prasad has reportedly threatened women that their pensions would be cancelled if they don’t vote for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections.

In a video that went viral, Mr. Prasad was seen threatening two women during the YSRCP’s 1 ‘Gadapa-Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ campaign at Annavaram in Kakinada district. The incident reportedly occurred last week.

The Chief Minister has instructed all the MLAs to visit every household in the respective Assembly segments to receive feedback on the government policies and inquire about the reach of the schemes.

In a video, Mr. Prasad has reportedly told women in Annavaram; “We have sanctioned 2,500 house sites. All these (schemes) were sanctioned during the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. In the next elections, pensions will be stopped if you won’t vote for fan (the party's symbol)".