Prathibha awards for AITS students

JNTU Anantapur has chosen T. Suresh, A. Shanmuga Reddy, M.E. Annadorai, B.Baby, M. Jayasree, A.Kalpana, Y. Vijaya Shambavi and K.M. Sanjeeva Kumar, all students of Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Science (AITS), Tirupati, for the ‘AP State Prathibha awards’ for 2019, said its Principal C. Nadhamuni Reddy.
The above students, who passed out in 2018-19, had been chosen for the award, according to the proceedings issued by JNTUA Registrar. Chairman C. Gangi Reddy, Director C. Abhishek Reddy and Vice-Chairman C. Yella Reddy congratulated the students.
