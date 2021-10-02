Prashant Garg takes over as Executive Chair of LVPEI

Prashant Garg has been announced as the new Executive Chair of the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

Dr. Garg took over the new responsibility on Friday, succeeding Dr. Gullapalli N. Rao.

Dr. Rao founded LVPEI in 1987 as a public-spirited, private, not-for-profit eye health institute. Over the past three decades, the institute has served over 3.21 crore people, over 50% of them entirely free of cost, irrespective of the complexity of care.

“I am confident that the institute will continue to expand its services, impact many more lives and stand strong to its mission of providing equitable eye care to all. I wish Dr. Prashant Garg and his team all the very best,” said Dr. Rao, who will continue to be a mentor to LVPEI.

An expert in treating corneal infections, anti-microbial resistance and eye-banking, Dr. Garg said he was excited to take on his new role.

“With the invaluable support we receive from our patients, donors and supporters and with the competent team that we have, I am confident that LVPEI will continue to expand its services, bring eye care closer to the doorsteps of the communities, provide vision rehabilitation, adapt newer technology innovations, pursue research in vision-threatening eye condition and collaborate with partners nationally and globally and work towards eliminating avoidable blindness,” he said.