Andhra Pradesh

Prasanna Venkatesh is new West Godavari Collector

V. Prasanna Venkatesh assumed charge as West Godavari District Collector on Wednesday, taking charge from Kartikeya Misra.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Mr. Venkatesh said he would strive to ensure proper implementation of the government schemes through Grama and Ward Sachivalayams and resolve issues faced by the public through Spandana programmes.

Focus would be laid on MGNREGS, Rythu Bharosa, Navaratnalu, Smart Township and other schemes, the new Collector said.

Later, Mr. Venkatesh held a review meeting with Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, B.R. Ambedkar and P. Padmavathi, Assistant Collector Rahul Kumar Reddy and other officers.


