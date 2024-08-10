ADVERTISEMENT

Prasanna Kumar takes charge as Commandant of NDRF, 10th Battalion

Published - August 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

More mock exercises, community awareness and ‘Apada Mitra’ programmes will be organised to ensure quick response during emergency and minimise loss of life and property, says V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar

Rajulapudi Srinivas

V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar, Commandant of NDRF, 10th Battalion | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar took charge as the Commandant of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion, on August 10 (Saturday). He received the orders to this effect from the Director General, NDRF.

Hailing from Pandillapalli village in Bapatla district, Mr. Prasanna Kumar has worked in different capacities in the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

The NDRF 10th Battalion, operating from Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district, undertakes rescue and rehabilitation operations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

“I will try to strengthen the NDRF 10th Battalion and ensure better services to the people during natural calamities. More mock exercises, community awareness and ‘Apada Mitra’ programmes will be organised to ensure quick response during the emergency and minimise the loss of life and properties,” said Mr. Prasanna Kumar.

