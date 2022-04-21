Prasada Raju takes charge as govt. chief whip

VIJAYAWADA

Narasapuram MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju took charge as the government chief whip at the AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Thursday.

On the occasion, he expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with the coveted responsibility.

He said he would strive for the smooth functioning of the APLA by coordinating with the whips and members and thus earn a good name to the government.

Mr. Prasada Raju said he would also ensure that people’s problems were discussed in the Assembly thoroughly, and effectively deal with criticism from the Opposition.

He praised the Chief Minister for giving due representation to all communities and regions in the Cabinet and for delivering stable and transparent governance.