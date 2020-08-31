‘Pranab’s last visit to Visakhapatnam was an emotional one’

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 August 2020 23:49 IST

Despite his failing health, he had visited GITAM to deliver foundation lecture

Recalling former President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to the city as an emotional one, senior management of GITAM deemed-to-be University say that the par excellence statesman and astute politician was full of energy, who visualised a developed India.

Mr. Mukherjee who passed away in the Army Hospital after an illness on Monday, was here at GITAM to deliver the Foundation Day lecture on August 10, 2019.

Recalling his lecture, Vice-Chancellor of the University K. Sivaramakrishna said: “The former President had just stepped down from his position when he visited our university and was above politics and political lines. His very opening statement summarises his idea of ‘his’ modern India: India has been invited as an observer for the G8 summit, but the day is not far when India will be a member of the G8, for which we have to focus on research and innovation.”

President of GITAM M. Sri Bharat, recollecting his association said, “I have met him several times in the past, since my maternal grandfather Kavuri Samba Siva Rao and he were friends for the last 40 years. He always was kind and supportive. In fact, when we approached him for the foundation day lecture, his health was already failing, but still he wanted to make it despite his assistants trying to advice him not to travel. It was first the foundation day after the demise of GITAM founder MVVS Murthi and we got his statue inaugurated by Pranab Mukherjee on the campus.”

Mr. Bharat also recollected how Mr. Mukherjee laid emphasis on research and dreamt of seeing Indian universities in the top 100 universities in the world.

Mr. Bharat recalled how the former president deviated from his prepared and written speech to go into the ‘extempore’ mode. His secretary who was sitting beside me noted that it was rare for Pranab da to do such a thing, this shows that he is emotional and enjoying his visit here, recollected Mr. Bharat.