Pranab’s death is a tragic loss to the nation: Governor

01 September 2020 00:12 IST

CM condoles the demise of the former President

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on Monday.

Mr. Harichandan recalled the services rendered by Mukherjee to the nation as the 13th President and said he had the rare distinction of serving as the Union Minister of External Affairs, Defence, Commerce and Finance Minister at different times during his illustrious career that spanned over five decades.

“Mukherjee had spearheaded important legislations such as the Right to Information and National Food Security Acts and played an instrumental role in setting up the UIDAI, metro rail and etc.,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a Twitter post, said the demise of Mukherjee is a tragic loss to the nation and his valuable contributions to the nation’s progress will be always remembered.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and observed that Mukherjee had shown maturity while dealing with complex issues and had passed through testing times. BJP State president Somu Veerraju described Mukherjee as a multifaceted personality and his death is a grave loss to the nation. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said Mukherjee was a non-controversial politician and had played a key role in reforms that changed the country’s economic landscape.

‘The troubleshooter’

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences to the family members and the countless admirers of Pranab Mukherjee.

“The country has lost a veteran statesman. He was known for his image as a troubleshooter and keeping aloof from controversies,” he said.

APCC president Sake Sailajanath and BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy condoled the death of the Bharat Ratna awardee. “A towering personality in INC and the President with a human face, we have many things to learn from him,” said Mr. Sailajanath.

Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi said the Nation had lost a great personality and an outstanding Parliamentarian.

P.C. Rayulu, Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, Tirupati expressed condolences over the demise of Pranab Mukherjee.