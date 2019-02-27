Prameela Abburi passes away at 79

Prameela Abburi (79), the first principal of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, died at her residence in the city on Monday.

S.G. Chalam, school convener and State president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, school principal A. Kausalya, members of the Governing Body, staff and students paid rich tributes to Prameela Abburi at a condolence meeting held at the school on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Chalam recalled the untiring efforts of Prameela in imparting quality education to the budding students and her passion to serve the needy and underprivileged with love.

Prameela had joined the school in 1985 and served as its first principal till 2000, and laid a strong foundation for imparting of value-based education.

She was an ardent devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and had dedicated herself to imparting human values through education to the students.

She was married to the late Abburi Gopalakrishna, well-known painter and a former Head of the Department of Theatre Arts in Andhra University.

She is survived by her only son Hari who lives in the United States.

Her last rites will be performed in the city on Wednesday.