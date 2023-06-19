Prakasam’s Hanumanthunipadu Police Station declared best in A.P. by Centre

June 19, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Hanumanthunipadu police station, headed by a woman police officer, in Prakasam district, has been declared the Best Police Station of Andhra Pradesh by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Annual Ranking of Police Stations for 2022.

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy presented the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, Hanumanthunipadu Sub-Inspector of Police Krishna Pavani and staff at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the efforts of the SP and the police station’s staff.

Factors such as controlling crimes, law and order maintenance, implementation of various Acts, investigation of cases, court monitoring, proactive policing, community engagement, patrolling and sanitation and greenery were considered by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the declaration of best police stations.

It may be recalled that in 2022, SI Ms. Krishna Pavani who now heads this police station won the appreciation of the department and the public when she carried an unidentified corpse on her shoulders, as no one came forward.

