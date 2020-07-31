Prakasam witnesses 15 deaths in just a week

The South Coastal Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under the pandemic as ten more persons-- six in Prakasam and four in Nellore district succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.
With 861 fresh cases, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 8,019 in Nellore district where the toll stood at 42. At least 359 persons were discharged from hospitals during the period.
Prakasam added 318 new patients taking the count to 4,891 while the death toll mounted to 63. In an alarming rise, the district reported 15 deaths in just a week.
4 new clusters formed
Four new containment clusters were created in the district where 991 persons were being treated in hospitals. As many as 430 patients were home quarantined and yet another 344 were being lodged at COVID-19 Care Centres.
Ongole had the highest number of 910 cases in the district followed by Kandukur with 389 cases and Chirala with 383 cases.
The disease continued to spread to different parts of the district with Giddalur accounting for 40 fresh cases, followed by Darsi with 24 cases, Addanki with 22 cases, Martur with eight cases and Kurichedu with two new cases.
