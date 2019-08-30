Prakasam varsity students take out fitness rally

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the students and faculty members of the Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University took out a rally and took a vow to contribute their mite to the ‘Fit India Movement’.

Flagging off the rally, university’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N. Sanjeeva Rao said the initiative was the need of the hour as sedentary lifestyle had crept in. Only students with sound body could perform well in studies, NSS programme officer Prof. Harsha Preetam Dev said while administering pledge to students.