Prakasam tops State in fresh COVID fatalities

ONGOLE/NELLORE

31 July 2021 01:35 IST

The district reports 6 deaths, 207 new infections

Eight more persons succumbed to the COVID-19 in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, with Prakasam accounting for six deaths and topping the State in daily toll, and Nellore for two.

The toll rose to 1,954 in the region, of which Prakasam reported 999 deaths and SPSR Nellore district reported 955 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

The cumulative tally rose to above 2.63 lakh as 412 persons, including 205 in SPSR Nellore district, contracted the infection in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday.

As many as 491 persons, including 253 in Prakasam district, recovered, bringing the number of active cases to below 5,400 in the region.

Gearing up for a possible third wave of coronavirus, SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu held a taskforce meeting and asked all private hospitals with 100 beds to put up an oxygen plant to treat critical COVID-19 patients. All hospital staff should compulsorily be vaccinated, he said.