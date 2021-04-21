Prakasam to impose 10-day restrictions in 19 mandals

ONGOLE/NELLORE

21 April 2021 21:52 IST

Public movement allowed between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. from tomorrow

Prakasam district administration on Wednesday announced restrictions in red zones as South Coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded 10 deaths, 7 in Nellore, and 1,228 new cases in a span of 24 hours.

Lockdown-like restrictions will be in place in 19 mandals, including Ongole, Chirala, Kandukur, Markapur and Kanigiri, as the number of active cases crossed the 3,700-mark in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Giving details of the restrictions to be imposed from Friday for ten days, Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar said people would be allowed to come out of their homes in red zones only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and again between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. They should remain at home during the rest of the day, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, health authorities in the districts of SPSR Nellore and Prakasam geared up to provide vaccine to those awaiting their second dose from Monday. “There is a need for prioritising those who have taken the first dose so that over one lakh people develop immunity,” Mr. Bhaskar said.

Toll rises to 1,156

The toll rose to 1,156 in the region with SPSR Nellore district accounting for 557 deaths and Prakasam district for 599 deaths. The caseload in the two districts rose to 1,37,236 with active cases sharply rising to 8,617 in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

In Nellore, District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu reviewed the health situation with doctors at government and private hospitals as the district reported about 1,000 new cases every day and made it clear that there should be no delay in treating symptomatic patients.

The district administration had planned to provide the second dose to 40,000 persons who had taken their first one in all the public health centres from Monday.

So far, 3.42 lakh doses of vaccine had been provided to people in the district. Of them, those who had received first dose of vaccine accounted for 2.95 lakh persons.