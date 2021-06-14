Prakasam to go for pulses in record 1.12 lakh ha

14 June 2021 22:56 IST

Red gram to take a lion’s share as paddy is discouraged under borewells during kharif

The practice of agriculture has always been one of fluctuating fortunes for farmers and it is more so during COVID-19 era as they have to grapple with uncertainty in the wake of partial curfew.

Keeping this in mind, farmers have resorted to micro-level planning during kharif to take advantage of the southwest monsoon, which is expected to set in during this fortnight.

The conditions are favourable for taking up cultivation of various rain-fed crops with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting a normal monsoon, says Agriculture Joint Director P.V. Sriramamurthy.

With inputs provided by village-level committees, an action plan has been prepared to grow crops in a record 2.40 lakh hectares as against the normal extent of 2.12 lakh hectares.

Village-level pattern

Usually a majority of farmers go for the crop which fetched the maximum price during the previous season without fully understanding the demand-supply dynamics, which could land them in losses.

Thanks to inputs from the Agriculture Department, after discovering the future price trends from the commodities market, farmers at the grassroots level have decided on village-level crop pattern, according to YSR Congress Party farmers’ wing Prakasam district president Mareddy Subba Reddy.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) have a key role in deciding the crops and the extent to be grown.

Based on the recommendations of the Agriculture Advisory Boards, it has been decided to grow pulse crops in a record 1.12 lakh hectares, including red gram (99,000 hectares), black gram (8,500), green gram (4000), paddy (30,000), bajra (12,000) and other minor millets (2,700).

“We have impressed upon farmers not to grow paddy under borewell irrigation and eschew varieties like NLR 34449 which they find it difficult to market,” says Mr. Sriramamurthy.

Subsidised seeds

Instead, farmers could go for varieties such as BPT 2270 and BPT 5204. The department has positioned 54,000 tonnes of fertilizers for distribution to ryots so far as against the requirement of 87,000 tonnes during kharif season besides 5,500 quintal of green manure seeds and 8,000 quintals of paddy for sowing, on subsidy. Subsidised seeds of commercial crops like chilli and cotton will be supplied this year. Efforts are on by the department to provide Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC) to over 39,000 tenant farmers this kharif, the official says.