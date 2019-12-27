Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam students demand Amaravati as capital

Students under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee (APVJAC) staged a demonstration here on Friday demanding retention of the State capital at Amaravati in the larger interest of the people across the State.

Leading the protest in front of Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University, APVJAC State president Rayapatti Jagadeesh said Amaravati, which was equidistant from every nook and corner of the State, was best suited for location of the State capital.

People of other regions would be put to inconvenience if the “Executive capital” was located in far away Visakhapatnam and the High Court at Kurnool, they felt, adding that “if it all the government wants to change the capital location, then Donakonda in Prakasam district can be considered.”

Pressing for early starting of Ramayapatnam sea port and the Donakonda industrial park, they said development should be decentralised and not administration.

Dec 27, 2019

