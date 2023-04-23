ADVERTISEMENT

Prakasam student selected for ISRO’s young scientist programme

April 23, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

A student of the Zilla Parishad school in Mangamuru village in Prakasam district has been selected by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the ‘Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA)‘ programme.

The student, A. Naveen, will attend a residential camp at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at Sriharikota between May 14 and May 26 along with a select group of other students, according to a school release on Sunday. Naveen was felicitated by district education officer P. Ramesh, deputy education officer Anita Rose Mary, school headmaster B. Sudhakar Rao and science teacher T. Ramesh.

YUVIKA aims at imparting basic knowledge in space technology, space sciences and space applications to youth, especially from rural areas, and encourage them to pursue research/career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

