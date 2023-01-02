Prakasam SP vows to deal with narcotics menace with iron fist in 2023

January 02, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg has vowed to deal with the narcotics menace with an iron fist in 2023.

Noting that ganja smuggling was rising in the district with the Chennai-Kolkata highway passing through the heart of the district, she said the district police would focus on curbing the narcotics trade in 2023. The police nabbed 10 ganja peddlers near Tallur and seized 28 kg of the contraband from them late on Saturday.

The district saw 66 convictions in 2022, including 10 cases of crime against women, as against 26, including five gender crime cases of the previous year, she said.

Life imprisonments

Courts awarded life imprisonment in two crimes against women and one Dalit murder case. The accused were sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls, as the police registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Within less than a year of registering the cases, the sentences were pronounced by the court in the two murder cases, she said.

The year saw police cracking some sensational murder cases, including double murders, one each in Tangutur and Chimakurthy. The dacoity on the Giddalur highway was also cracked with the arrest of the seven accused, and valuables worth ₹15 lakh were recovered.

Appreciation from Tamil Nadu CM

The Prakasam police also came in for appreciation from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin as they nabbed the accused in the sensational Mylapore couple’s murder case resulting in the recovery of 50 kg gold and 75 kg silver items, she recalled.

As many as 2,250 mobile phones worth ₹3.30 crore were recovered by the district police using the latest technological tools, and the department won the Skoch Order of Merit Award this year, Ms Malika Garg said.

The road safety interventions done by the police paid off as road mishaps came down by 13% (886 accidents) compared to last year. The number of road accident deaths recorded is 376 in 2022, as against 468 in the previous year. The intervention got recognition in the form of the Digital Technology Sabha Award for ‘Road accident- Risk Assessment and Enforcement Strategies’, she said.

Drunk driving

While not a single person was sent to jail for drunk driving in 2021, as many as 155 were sent to jail for the offence in 2022. A total of 3,498 drunk and drive cases were registered by the police in 2022, and a fine amounting to ₹34.55 lakh was collected, compared to the ₹9.96 lakh collected in 2021.

The police seized 5,181 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and destroyed 3.07 lakh litres of fermented jaggery wash. The number of ID-prone villages is now limited to only four compared to 97 last year.

Ms. Malika Garg said that as many as 127 people were provided with ₹ 1.8 crore in financial assistance for alternative livelihood.