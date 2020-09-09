Prakasam sets new high,logs 1,457 cases in just a day

The toll increase to 337 with seven fatalities

The viral disease claimed the lives of 13 more persons in south coastal Andhra--seven in Prakasam district and six in Nellore district-- in the last 24 hours.

With this, the combined toll in the two districts rose to 690 with Nellore district accounting for 353 deaths. The toll in Prakasam district rose to 337, a health bulletin released by the State Government said on Tuesday night.

A day after registering a slight dip in positive cases, the incidence of new cases rose once again with as many as 2,499 persons testing positive during the period with Prakasam district accounting for the highest-ever 1,457 cases on a single day. With this, the number of cumulative confirmed cases touched 30,950 mark in the district which is gradually emerging as a COVID-19 hotspot.

With 1,042 persons getting infected in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Nellore district increased to 41,435.

Health authorities, who were struggling to cope with the burden of increasing number of patients, had a moment of relief as 2,094 patients were recovered in the two districts on a single day.

With 1,190 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 6,232 in SPSR Nellore district. In Prakasam district, 904 patients recovered and discharged from hospital. The number of active cases remained high at 14,570 in the district.