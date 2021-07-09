Prakasam sees six COVID deaths, 345 cases in a day

Active cases dip to 2,750 in Nellore

After registering zero deaths on Wednesday, south coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the toll touched the 1,860-mark in the region. Prakasam district accounted for six deaths, the highest in the State in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Thursday. So far, 940 patients in the district succumbed to the virus.

With one death, the toll rose to 920 in neighbouring Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the government.

The overall tally inched closer to the 2.53 lakh-mark as 345 persons in Prakasam district and 208 persons in Nellore district tested positive for the virus.

Recoveries outnumnbered new cases by 122 in the region in the last 24 hours as 675 patients recuperated during the period.

The number of active cases came down to 2,751 in Nellore district as 429 patients recovered during the period.

In contrast, the active cases rose by 93 to 4,396 in Prakasam district, which stood fourth in the State in the daily tally. The overall recovery rate stood at 96.43 in the region.