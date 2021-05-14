Prakasam reports zero deaths, seven succumb to virus in Nellore

South coastal A.P. reports about 3,000 infections in 24 hours

The severity of coronavirus infection refuse to subside as seven more patients die and about 3,000 tested positive in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours.

The number of active cases rose to 35,561 as the infection spread thick and fast in the last 24 hours ending 9.00 am on Friday. The toll in the region rose to 1,388. All the seven deaths were reported in Nellore district, take the the toll in the district to 692, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The toll remained unchanged at 696 in Prakasam district where the number of active cases went past 17,500. The overall tally has crossed 1.89 lakh as 1,733 persons in Nellore district and another 1,265 persons in Prakasam district tested positive during the period.

In the last 24 hours, 1,322 patients were cured of the disease in the region, including 869 persons in Nellore district. However, fresh cases outnumbered recoveries by more than 1,600.

The authorities have arranged 80 temporary beds with oxygen facility near the helpdesk at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Ongole as more patients in need of oxygen support poured into the hospital. Many patients are waiting in the verandah and under tree shade with oxygen cylinders arranged on their own as they suffer from breathing problem.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Reddy assessed the health situation as they visited Narayana General Hospital and Government General Hospital. Taking note of the complaints on social media on various aspects, the Ministers asked the health professionals to ensure quick recovery of the patients.

TDP State unit spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy urged the authorities to take action, alleging that many patients were being fleeced by some private hospitals in Nellore.