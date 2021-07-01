Prakasam reports eight COVID deaths

350 new cases in the district

Nine more patients succumbed to the pandemic in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Prakasam accounting for eight of them and leading the State with the highest number of single-day deaths.

With this, the toll rose to 1,827 in the region. So far, 919 patients in Prakasam district and 908 patients in SPSR Nellore district have lost the battle against thedisease, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The number of active cases dipped to a little more than 7,700 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The region continued to register 500-plus cases every day. As many as 350 persons in Prakasam district and 221 in SPSR Nellore district tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases by 288 during the period as 859 patients in the region, including 530 in Prakasam district, staged recovery.

So far, about 2.39 lakh people had been recuperated in the two districts.