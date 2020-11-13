Prakasam records zero deaths, 51 fresh cases

Case load increases marginally to 1,460 in Nellore as one patient dies

The COVID-19 situation improved further in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh with Prakasam district registering zero deaths and only one patient succumbing to the virus in Nellore district in the last 24 hours.

The encouraging trend continued in the region with more patients making a recovery as the total number of fresh cases declined in the region during the period.

With one more death, the toll rose marginally to 490 in Nellore district, while it remained unchanged at 575 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

With 144 new cases, the cumulative number of confirmed cases rose to 1,23,186 in south-coastal A.P. The case load declined to 2,205 as 193 patients recovered during the period. So far, 1,20,406 patients had recovered from the illness in the region.

Prakasam district registered a low of 51 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 60,828. The number of active cases declined further to 745 as 118 patients made a recovery. The recovery rate improved further to 97.82 % in the district as 59,508 patients recovered so far in the district.

In Nellore district, 93 new cases took the total case load to 62,358. The case load slightly increased to 1,460 as only 75 patients were discharged from hospitals during the period. The recovery rate was healthy at 97.65% in the district, where 60,898 patients recovered so far.

Meanwhile, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal exhorted the public to celebrate Deepavali only after ensuring full adherence to COVID-19 norms and following the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.