Prakasam receives welcome showers

Coastal mandals to receive widespread rain in next three days: IMD

Ending the prolonged dry spell, light to moderate rain lashed different parts of Prakasam district under the influence of a weather system in the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Farmers in the drought-prone district heaved a sigh of relief as the sky opened up at last in the fag-end of October month. The current wet spell is expected to give an impetus to the rabi farm operations.

The district experienced 106.1 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 187.6 mm during October, a report compiled by the district administration said.

The district, especially the coastal mandals, is expected to receive widespread rain in the next three days under the influence of a trough in easterlies from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department.

Motorcyclists in Ongole had a tough time navigating the roads with water-filled potholes as the choked drains overflowed.

Ulavapadu experienced a maximum rainfall of 28.6 mm followed by Gudluru(22.2 mm), Kandukur(18.4mm), Tallur (15.2mm), Singarayakonda (14.6mm), Kumarole(13.6mm), Lingasamudram (12.2 mm), Darsi (11.2 mm), V.V.Palem (10.2 mm) and Ongole(5.8 mm), according to data compiled by the Chief Planning Officer.