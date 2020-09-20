Prakasam police’s ‘Dasha Sutras’ nominated for SKOCH award

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal making a presentation to the SKOCH Award jury from Ongole on Saturday.

The ‘Dasha Sutras’ (10 norms) evolved by Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal to conduct policing in a challenging environment amid the rapid spread of COVID-19, has been nominated for the prestigious SKOCH national award.

The SP on Saturday through video-conferencing made a powerpoint presentation on the norms evolved to keep the virus at bay by police personnel to a three-member jury of SKOCH Award led by its MD K. Gurusharan Dhanjal. The nomination came after a thorough scrutiny.

The norms were formulated by the SP to protect the police personnel on one hand and the people at large from contracting the virus on the other. The team won appreciation from Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang and has been replicated in other parts of the State in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Dasha Sutras made it mandatory for complainants to submit their grievances/complaints only to the staff deployed at the reception counters of the police stations to keep COVID-19 at bay. No visitor is allowed to enter the reception counter unless he wears a face mask. Separate entry and exit points for the complainants have been created. Their hands are sanitised by using foot-operated dispensers and the police station premises cleaned regularly with disinfectant. The arrested offenders are kept in special detention centres and not in police stations to avoid spreading of the disease.