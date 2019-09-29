Prakasam police to undergo online training to tackle cyber crime

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, Prakasam police will organise virtual classes for its personnel to impart skills to curb various crimes, mainly cyber crime, as tech-savvy offenders have been adopting new ways to cheat public.

Holding a demonstration on the latest e-learning solutions, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said with the low-cost video-conference facility put in place even in remote police stations in the district, the personnel would be imparted training online saving time and expense. The training had been designed using freely available software tools.

In the conventional mode of training, the personnel used to be drawn in batches for training at the District Police Training Centre, disrupting their routine work.

“The personnel will listen to lectures, watch powerpoint presentations and undergo hands-on training on the new Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS),” the SP explained in a conversation with The Hindu.

Online tests would also be conducted to assess the understanding of the personnel at the grassroot level on the latest applications and their adoption in day-to-day functioning like uploading of First Information Report online. The pilot initiative will be formally launched by DGP Gautam Sawang next week.