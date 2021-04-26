Prakasam police save the day as oxygen tanker suffers snag

Vehicle going from Vizag to Ongole GGH was stranded on NH

At a time when coronavirus patients are suffering owing to paucity of oxygen at hospitals, the Prakasam police saved the day by repairing a tanker carrying oxygen which was stranded after it developed a snag on Monday.

The truck carrying 22 tonnes of oxygen from Visakhapatnam to the Government General Hospital in Ongole developed a snag at Narnivaripalem, near Bollapalli toll plaza, on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Prakasam district.

Upon receiving information from a highway patrol party, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal immediately directed the police personnel attached to J.Pangalur police station to get the tanker repaired by engaging mechanics.

Much to the relief of health professionals at the GGH, who were eagerly waiting for the oxygen stock to get replenished, J. Pangalur police helped fix the mechanical and electrical defects by roping in mechanics.

The police team then escorted the tanker to the GGH. The timely intervention of the police was appreciated by GGH Superintendent D. Sriramulu and other doctors.