Prakasam police resolved 89% of total criminal cases registered in 2023, says SP

The Prakasam police resolved 8,960 (89%) of the total 10,036 criminal cases registered during the year 2023, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg has said.

Addressing the media here on December 27 (Wednesday), she said valuables worth ₹1.94 crore were recovered in 21 of the 25 grave property cases reported during the year.

Focussed attention on cases pending in the court led to conviction in 97 cases during the year. Death penalty was awarded in one case, life sentence in 18 cases, 10 to 20 years of imprisonment in three cases, five to 10 years of imprisonment in eight cases, less than five years of imprisonment in 52 cases and fine imposed in 15 cases, she said. “The conviction rate went up by 6% this year,” said Ms. Garg.

Rowdy sheets were opened against 380 offenders in 254 cases while 26 rowdy-sheeters were convicted. Suspect sheets were opened against 174 offenders in 100 cases, while 28 suspect-sheeters were convicted in 15 cases, she said.

As many as 395 persons lost their lives and 994 others were injured in mishaps during the year. As many as 22,438 traffic violation cases were registered and a fine of ₹53.79 lakh was imposed. As many as 3,998 persons were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. As many as 3,625 persons were convicted in cases related to traffic rule violations, while 110 of them were imprisoned.

Acting sternly against the drug abuse, the police seized 526.85 kg ganja worth ₹42.14 lakh and arrested 148 persons in 33 cases. The police also confiscated 4048.31 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹32.55 lakh during the year.

Provisions of Preventive Detention Act invoked against four bootleggers. As many as 35,088 cases were settled at Lok Adalats during the year.

