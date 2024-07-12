Prakasam police recover over ₹50 lakh worth mobile phones in a week

In a special drive initiated by Prakasam District Superintendent of Police (SP) Garud Sumit Sunil, police officials have successfully recovered 361 stolen/lost mobile phones worth ₹50.54 lakh within one week. They have also arrested two people and five mobile shop owners who bought the stolen phones from them.

“We have arrested the gang of offenders who are involved in these theft cases. Eight special teams were deployed for this task. The teams have worked hard and within a short span of one week they traced 361 lost mobile phones and arrested the two offenders who stole the mobiles using latest technology and human intelligence,” the SP said to the media.

He further alerted the public to be aware of CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal and to register the complaint on the website at the earliest when a mobile is lost. The mobile will be blocked within 24 hours of registration of the complaint. Following this, an alert comes to the registered mobile number as soon as the offender or second party inserts a SIM in to the lost mobile.

Those who are unaware of this process can approach the local police station immediately after their mobile is lost and the police will help them in tracing their lost mobile, as well as the offenders. The SP also instructed not to buy any mobile phones from unknown persons and to inform the police as and when they come across any persons selling mobile phones at a huge discount.

