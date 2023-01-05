Prakasam police recover ornaments worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Coimbatore jeweller, arrest one

January 05, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - ONGOLE

The Prakasam police on Wednesday recovered gold ornaments worth ₹17 lakh that were stolen from a jewellery shop owner, of Coimbatore, in Ongole and arrested a person who posed as a police personnel and escaped with the ornaments.

After a complaint was lodged by R.D. Balaji of ‘Vishaal Jewellers Work Shop’ in Coimbatore, a special team arrested Sk. Hussain Basha(34) at the APSRTC bus station here when he was waiting to board a bus to Vijayawada to sell the ornaments, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg told the media here on Wednesday.

It is learnt that Mr. Balaji was a regular visitor to Ongole and Chimakurthy to sell jewellery to the shops here.

The incident happened on September 21 last year when the jeweler, who had just then alighted from Sabari Express, was approached by the accused and his two aides posing as policemen.

After asking for his bags in the name of checking them, the three made away with ornaments worth ₹22 lakh. Police are on the lookout for his two aides who were in possession of the remaining valuables.

In another case, police have recovered ₹52.60 lakh in cash with the arrest of one B. Kranti Kiran who reportedly broke open the house of his aunt in Kothapatnam on December 31 when she and her husband were away.

They had reportedly kept the cash in the house to purchase a housing plot. On coming to know of this, the accused, a contractor with huge debts, gained entry into the house and decamped with the booty.