Prakasam police put in place system to trace lost mobile phones

Persons who have lost their mobile phones can now hope to get them back swiftly with the Prakasam police putting in place a system to recover lost mobile phones using latest information and communication technology tools.

Taking note of the large number of people losing their smartphones, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg initiated steps to track the devices swiftly and return them to their users. After it came to her notice that the complainants in some cases failed to give the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number and other details required by the IT core team to enable them to easily find the phones, she developed a new proforma to receive the complaints of lost mobile phones.

The Prakasam police promised to trace lost mobile phones using the latest IT tools swiftly on getting the filled-in proforma at the police stations concerned after giving them acknowledgement receipts. People can also lodge a complaint on the police WhatsApp number 9121102266.

Meanwhile, two men Subba Rao and Naresh thanked the police for recovering their mobile phones in a short span of time after taking on file the complaints lodged by them at the Maddipadu police station.