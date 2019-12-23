Prakasam police launch ‘Abhay’to check crimes against women

Close on the heels of the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian from Hyderabad, the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly passed the landmark Disha Bill towards the fag-end of the year to provide deterrent punishment to the guilty, including death sentence, by setting up special courts for trial within 21 days.

But within hours of its passage, a differently-abled woman was raped in a remote Rajupalem village, near Tripurantakam, in Prakasam district. The police jumped into action and nabbed the accused within hours and sent him for remand.

“The incident was not an isolated one as the number of crime cases against women during 2019 went up to 1,113 as against 1,091 in the previous year with rape accounting for 89 cases and 261 other cases related to outraging modesty of women,” detailed Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

In the cases of crimes against children, the number has come down to 136 in 2019 from 214 in 2018. But the number of cases booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was still high at 100 during the year under review. The number of incidents of kidnap of children also came down from 58 to 28 during 2019. The most shocking incident was the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl by six persons, including three minor boys in August.

‘Women speaking out’

“To provide a safer environment, we have launched ‘Abhay’, a pilot emergency drop-home service for stranded women,” the SP said.

While on one hand, the uptick in crime cases was a concern, on the other, he said that more and more number of women and girls are speaking out and approaching them for help, thanks to the introduction of ‘Spandana’ programme through video conferencing and livestreaming of the public grievance redressal of system on the social media.

Dial 100 service

Directly monitored by the Integrated Command Control Room(ICCR), the police vehicles on receiving a call through the ‘Dial 100’ service reach the stranded women within minutes, thanks to the GPS link and safely drop them at home, by police personnel led by a woman officer wearing body-worn cameras to ensure transparency.

“We are fully geared to implement the Disha Bill once it gets the Centre’s nod,” said the SP who has now dedicated himself to the task of capacity building of the police personnel at the grassroot level to ensure speedy justice in cases relating to sexual offences against women and children.