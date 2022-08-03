Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam police crack well-oiled transformer theft racket; 12 held

The kingpin and his family members have 102 cases registered against them, says SP

The kingpin and his family members have 102 cases registered against them, says SP

Farmers who were pushed into distress following a series of transformer thefts during the peak of the farming season in drought-prone Prakasam district heaved a sigh of relief with the Prakasam police arresting 12 persons who allegedly masterminded the crimes.

Stolen property worth ₹6 lakh, including copper wire and transformer parts, were recovered from the accused, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The accused had struck at more than 100 places in Prakasam and Nellore districts, targeting transformers located mostly in Markapur and Darsi sub-divisions,” the SP said.

A man named Pedda Vengaiah, 58, from Hasanabad village in Dornala mandal, was identified as the kingpin of the gang. Vengaiah and his relatives had formed three gangs and struck at transformers in several villages in Ongole, Kandukur and Kanigiri sub-divisions as well as in Kavali sub-division of Nellore district, Ms. Garg said.

“The accused would conduct a recce during the day and then come back in the dead of the night to steal electric wires from the transformers. They would then sell the wires and other components in Nandyal and Vinukonda. The accused struck at 264 transformers within 34 police station limits in this manner,” Ms. Garg said, explaining the gang’s modus operandi.

As many as 102 cases have been registered against the accused in the district, including 10 cases registered in Nellore district. Vengaiah’s sister-in-law and his sister have been named as the second and third accused respectively. His two sons have been named as fourth and fifth accused, while his nephews were named as the other three accused. Some of Mangaiah’s accomplices have also been booked.

Police are on the lookout for three other offenders in this connection. Two auto-rickshaws and one motorcycle used by the accused to commit the crimes have been seized. The SP lauded the efforts of the investigating team in tracking down the accused.