Prakasam police bust ganja racket, arrest seven

July 08, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam police busted an inter-district ganja racket with the arrest of seven offenders at Chimakurthi on Saturday and seized 21 kg of ganja worth ₹2 lakh from their possession.

Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said the kingpin Venkata Rao sourced ganja from Odisha and, with the help of his aides, sold it in Prakasam and Bapatla districts.

The police are on the lookout for the others involved in the racket. They found the contraband hidden behind the thorny bushes near a liquor shop in Marrichetlapalem, near Chimakurthi.

The others arrested were identified as B. Veerasekhar, Bingi Yohan, G. Durga Rao, P. Prabhudas, K. Kottaiah and N. Kamallamma, Ms. Garg said.

The SP outlined the efforts being made by the police to bust the peddler network and provide counselling to the youth, who got addicted to ganja, and their parents about the social menace.

Stern action would be taken against those found transporting, selling and consuming ganja and other narcotic drugs, she warned.

Information relating to the smuggling of ganja could be shared with the local police by dialling 100 or via police WhatsApp number 9121102266.

Details of the persons providing the information would be kept confidential, she said, adding they would be given suitable rewards.

She appreciated Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Narayanaswamy and his team for unearthing the racket and presented them with certificates for their commendable work.

She also said as many as 928 illicit ganja trafficking cases had been detected in the State this year. In a majority of the cases, the source of the narcotic drug was the neighbouring State of Odisha.