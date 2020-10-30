Prakasam Police bag two more national awards

Prakasam Superintendent Siddharth Kaushal taking part in the ‘Governance Now India Police Virtual Summit Awards-2020’ remotely from Ongole on Thursday.

ONGOLE

30 October 2020 00:59 IST

Using technology to dispose of cases wins plaudits

Close on the heels of winning two SKOCH Awards for the Dasa Sutras and Sadbhavana projects, the Prakasam Police have bagged two more national awards at the ‘Governance Now India Police Virtual Summit & Awards-2020’.

The awards were given for innovative use of technology in Spandana and Parivartan and TATA (Training & Activities for Technology Adoption)) projects.

Adapting quickly to the COVID-19 situation, the district police began receiving complaints online and disposed them of swiftly, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said while taking part in the summit via video-conference from here on Thursday.

As part of Parivartan, reception centres were set up at all police stations to educate the staff about appropriate technology tools and redress the grievances of complainants.

As part of the TATA project, training was given to all personnel from Home Guards to Additional SPs in using technology tools and rendering efficient service to the public.

The awards, which were in recognition of the proficiency of the Prakasam District Police, will act as an impetus to provide better services to the public, the SP said.