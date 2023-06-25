ADVERTISEMENT

Prakasam police announce rewards to check drug abuse

June 25, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - ONGOLE

The details provided by the informants will be kept confidential, says SP

The Hindu Bureau

The Prakasam police will give suitable cash reward to those furnishing information on smuggling of narcotic drugs, including ganja.

Announcing this on the eve of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said such information could be shared with local police or by dialling 112 or police WhatsApp number 9121102266. The details provided by the informants would be kept confidential, she said.

Alarmed over the increase in cases of smuggling of narcotic drugs through Prakasam district, where the Hyderabad-Mederametla and Chennai-Kolkata highways crisscross leading to southern States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and beyond from Odisha-Andhra border, she urged the youth to keep away from intoxicants like ganja, cocaine and heroin. Criminal action would be taken against those trafficking drugs as also those consuming them. ‘‘If you save one’s life from drugs, it is like securing a family’s future,’‘ she observed.

