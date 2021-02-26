Prakasam ‘Para Police’ get a pat from DGP, SEC

3,459 members roped in from govt. departments were assigned duties during panchayat elections

The ‘Para Police’ system introduced by the Prakasam administration to ensure smooth conduct of the 4-phase panchayat elections in the district has won appreciations from State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar and Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang. As many as 3,459 people were roped in from various government departments and wings, and the Para Police wing was formed ahead of the elections. The ‘Para Police’ teams were assigned various duties at polling stations across the district. In total, 1,024 grama mahila samrakshana karyadarsis, 577 welfare education assistants, 836 village surveyors and 740 engineering assistants were pressed into service, a release by the Police Department said.

Under the aegis of Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal, the Para Police teams were provided with special uniforms and underwent training.

No untoward incident was reported during the four-phased elections in Prakasam district and the 3,459 Para Police team members were instrumental in ensuring a free and fair election. The members won the hearts of the voters by escorting the elderly people and differently-abled persons to the respective polling stations,” the release said.

The Para Police team members were given appreciation certificates on Thursday. “We thank the SP for reposing faith on us and guiding us while discharging our duties. We were provided with all the necessary facilities including accommodation, food and transportation,” said P. Anusha from Veligonda, a member of the Para Police team.