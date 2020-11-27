Prakasam, Nellore report zero deaths in 24 hours

Single-day spike in both the districts put at 84

Health professionals have reasons to cheer as the COVID-19 deaths abated and fresh cases dropped further in the last 24 hours in the south coastal districts of Prakasam and Nellore.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1072 as Nellore and Prakasam districts reported zero deaths during the period, said a health bulletin released by the State government on Thursday night.

The virus has claimed 577 lives in Prakasam district and 495 in Nellore district till date.

Infection count

The overall infection count rose to 1,24,266 in the region as 84 patients contracted the infection in the last 24 hours.

However, the caseload dipped further to 1,284 as 113 patients recovered during the period.

The recovery rate improved a bit to 98.50% as 1,22,405 patients have been cured of the disease in the region so far.

The cumulative confirmed cases rose slightly to 62,879 following registration of 41 fresh cases in Nellore district. However the active cases dipped further to 830 as 62 patients returned home on recovery. As many as 62,049 patients have recovered from the infection so far in the district.

With 43 new cases, the total number of positive cases increased to 61,387.

The number of patients requiring hospitalisation came down to 182 and 51 of them were provided with oxygen/ventilator support.

Caseload comes down

The caseload came down further to 454 as 51 patients were cured of the viral disease during the period. So far, 7.41 lakh patients have undergone testing in the district.