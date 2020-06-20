Prakasam, Nellore report 51 fresh cases

There was no relief for people from Coronavirus in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as 51 more persons, some of them with travel history to Hyderabad and Vijayawada and Chennai, tested positive for the dreaded disease in the last 24 hours.

In Prakasam district, 28 persons, including some of them who had returned from Hyderabad and Vijayawada, contracted the disease.

The disease continued to spread to rural parts of the district as Reddycherla, Ponnaluru, V.V.Palem, Cherukuru, Chundi, Vemulakota, Choolaveedu reported one case each.

In a positive development, 13 persons were discharged in Ongole during the period.

Integrated containment plan was unveiled in Ongole as the disease spread to newer areas in the city.

A complete lockdown was also implemented in Chirala, which witnessed 11 more fresh cases during the period.

23 caes in Nellore

In SPSR Nellore district, 23 more persons got infected. Sullurpeta bordering Tamil Nadu accounted for six fresh cases followed by Nellore city with five new cases.

Atmakur reported three new cases, Vinjamur two cases and Kondapuram, Sangam, Bogolu, Kavali, Gudur and Muthukur one case each. One of the newly-infected person hailed from neighbouring Chittoor district.