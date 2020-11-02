Prakasam, Nellore register zero deaths for second day

In a welcome development, zero deaths were recorded for the consecutive second day in Nellore and Prakasam districts.

The death toll due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 1,057 in the region in the last 24 hours as the relentless efforts of health professionals yielded positive results, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Sunday night.

So far, 571 patients in Prakasam district and 486 in Nellore district have succumbed to the viral disease. After recording a maximum number of fresh cases and casualties in September, the incidence had started declining in October.

The number of recoveries were treble the number of fresh admissions into hospitals in the two districts. However, the number of fresh cases went up by over 100 during the period when compared to the previous day.

With 255 patients testing positive for the disease, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 59,656 in Prakasam district in a span of 24 hours. The number of active cases came down to 1,431 as 164 patients were discharged on recovery during the period. So far, 57,654 patients have recovered from the disease.

In Nellore district, the number of positive cases rose to 61,158 with 96 persons getting infected in the last 24 hours. The caseload, however, came down further to 1,335 as 181 patients were discharged on recovery. So far, 59,823 patients won the battle against the disease.