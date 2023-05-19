ADVERTISEMENT

Prakasam, Nellore districts wilt under stifling weather

May 19, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Oppressive weather expected to continue for a few more weeks

S Murali
S. Murali

People made a beeline for Kothapatnam beach in Prakasam district on Friday as temperatures crossed the 40° Celsius mark in many places. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

There was no respite for people from the oppressive heat as mercury remained at elevated levels across south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Denizens wilted under the humid and hot weather in Nellore and Ongole. Mercury crossed the 43 degrees Celsius mark in Nellore, where arterial roads remained deserted.

People sweated it out because of the humid weather in Prakasam district including Ongole which recorded a maximum of 41° C. People made a beeline for Kothapatnam and other beaches to cool down in the sea breeze which set in at around 11.30 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shops selling buttermilk, lassi and other soft drinks did brisk business in the hot weather.

The oppressive weather conditions are likely to continue as the ‘Rohini Karthi’, considered the hottest fortnight in the year, starts only in the third week of May.

Juvvigunta in Marripadi mandal recorded a maximum of 43.7° C followed by Guntupalli (42.2), Punugodu (42.1), Kattuvapalle (41.4) and Kovur (40).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US