Prakasam, Nellore districts wilt under stifling weather

May 19, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

There was no respite for people from the oppressive heat as mercury remained at elevated levels across south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Denizens wilted under the humid and hot weather in Nellore and Ongole. Mercury crossed the 43 degrees Celsius mark in Nellore, where arterial roads remained deserted.

People sweated it out because of the humid weather in Prakasam district including Ongole which recorded a maximum of 41° C. People made a beeline for Kothapatnam and other beaches to cool down in the sea breeze which set in at around 11.30 a.m.

Shops selling buttermilk, lassi and other soft drinks did brisk business in the hot weather.

The oppressive weather conditions are likely to continue as the ‘Rohini Karthi’, considered the hottest fortnight in the year, starts only in the third week of May.

Juvvigunta in Marripadi mandal recorded a maximum of 43.7° C followed by Guntupalli (42.2), Punugodu (42.1), Kattuvapalle (41.4) and Kovur (40).